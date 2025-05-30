Left Menu

David Trist: Architect of New Zealand's Historic Cricket Triumph, Passes Away at 77

David Trist, former New Zealand cricket coach who led the team to a historic ICC KnockOut victory in 2000, has died at 77. A pivotal figure in cricket, Trist enjoyed a long career as a player and coach. His contributions to the sport continue to be celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:14 IST
David Trist: Architect of New Zealand's Historic Cricket Triumph, Passes Away at 77
David Trist (Photo: X/@BLACKCAPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

David Trist, the esteemed former New Zealand cricket coach responsible for the team's landmark victory in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy, passed away at 77, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Trist's career began as a pace bowler for Canterbury, later transitioning into coaching for various teams globally, including South Africa and Hong Kong.

Trist led the New Zealand team for two years, during which they clinched their first major ICC title, defeating India in the final at Nairobi. Chris Cairns's decisive, unbeaten century was instrumental in this historic win, which is remembered as a significant achievement for New Zealand cricket.

Post-coaching the national team, Trist remained involved in cricket as a director and coach at the Old Collegians Cricket Club in Christchurch and took on roles in India and England. New Zealand Cricket expressed its condolences on social media, acknowledging Trist's substantial impact on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025