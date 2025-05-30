David Trist: Architect of New Zealand's Historic Cricket Triumph, Passes Away at 77

David Trist, the esteemed former New Zealand cricket coach responsible for the team's landmark victory in the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy, passed away at 77, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Trist's career began as a pace bowler for Canterbury, later transitioning into coaching for various teams globally, including South Africa and Hong Kong.

Trist led the New Zealand team for two years, during which they clinched their first major ICC title, defeating India in the final at Nairobi. Chris Cairns's decisive, unbeaten century was instrumental in this historic win, which is remembered as a significant achievement for New Zealand cricket.

Post-coaching the national team, Trist remained involved in cricket as a director and coach at the Old Collegians Cricket Club in Christchurch and took on roles in India and England. New Zealand Cricket expressed its condolences on social media, acknowledging Trist's substantial impact on the sport.

