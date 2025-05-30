Phil Salt Shines as RCB Secures Spot in IPL Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt expressed his joy following the team's dominant eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, securing a place in the IPL final. Speaking on JioHotstar, Salt reflected on their journey and the emotions fueling this achievement.

Salt stated, "It's a great feeling. After all the effort through the group stages and with the restart, reaching the final is immensely rewarding." Salt played a pivotal role in RCB's chase of 102, smashing a brisk 56 off 27 balls, featuring six boundaries and three massive sixes that overwhelmed Punjab Kings, ensuring an easy chase.

Salt and Virat Kohli formed a 30-run opening stand, with Salt taking charge to accelerate the innings. "I knew that if we batted well, we'd win the game," Salt emphasized. Previously with Kolkata Knight Riders, his stellar form continues with 387 runs in 12 matches this season. As RCB eyes their maiden IPL title, Salt aims to play a decisive role in their quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)