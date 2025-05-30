Left Menu

Phil Salt Shines as RCB Secures Spot in IPL Final

RCB's Phil Salt is thrilled after his key performance propelled his team to the IPL final. His quick 56 off 27 balls helped RCB's smooth victory over Punjab Kings. Partnering with Virat Kohli, Salt's consistent season promises a memorable final, aiming for RCB's first IPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:59 IST
Phil Salt Shines as RCB Secures Spot in IPL Final
Phil Salt. (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt expressed his joy following the team's dominant eight-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, securing a place in the IPL final. Speaking on JioHotstar, Salt reflected on their journey and the emotions fueling this achievement.

Salt stated, "It's a great feeling. After all the effort through the group stages and with the restart, reaching the final is immensely rewarding." Salt played a pivotal role in RCB's chase of 102, smashing a brisk 56 off 27 balls, featuring six boundaries and three massive sixes that overwhelmed Punjab Kings, ensuring an easy chase.

Salt and Virat Kohli formed a 30-run opening stand, with Salt taking charge to accelerate the innings. "I knew that if we batted well, we'd win the game," Salt emphasized. Previously with Kolkata Knight Riders, his stellar form continues with 387 runs in 12 matches this season. As RCB eyes their maiden IPL title, Salt aims to play a decisive role in their quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025