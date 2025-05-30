Raphinha's Barcelona Revival: A Story of Perseverance and Opportunity

Barcelona winger Raphinha considered departing the club but chose to remain following a pivotal call with coach Hansi Flick, who offered him a chance to shine. Previously, Raphinha faced challenges under coach Xavi Hernandez, whose staff didn't fully trust his abilities. With Flick's guidance, he became a LaLiga starter, unlike his limited 17 starts during the 2023–24 season.

The Brazilian forward played a crucial role in Barcelona's successful LaLiga campaign, recording 34 goals and 25 assists. Surprisingly surpassing his own expectations, Raphinha described it as his 'best season.' Despite earlier doubts about his stay, including those shared by fans and possibly the board, Raphinha's decision to persevere paid off, as he stated in a SPORT interview.

Realizing he wasn't entirely welcome before Flick's arrival, Raphinha embraced the new opportunity. His renewed confidence came after Flick's assurance of his importance to the team, marking a turning point in his career. With a new contract extending to June 2028, Raphinha is now preparing for Brazil's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.