England Women's Hockey Team Arrives in Hyderabad for World Cup Qualifiers

The England women's national hockey team has touched down in Hyderabad, eagerly gearing up for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Scheduled from March 8 to 14, the team carries a rich legacy, having participated in 11 previous World Cups, and aims for a spot in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Team captain Flora Peel shared her confidence about the squad's performance, highlighting a successful training stint in England and a competitive Pro League experience in China. Lili Walker added that the team is ready to embrace the Indian conditions with unique acclimatization techniques such as sauna sessions to prepare for the heat.

England is set to compete in Pool A, with their opening match against Italy on March 8th. Following that, they will face the Republic of Korea on March 9, and conclude their group stage matches against Austria on March 11. The team is determined to clinch one of the three World Cup berths. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)