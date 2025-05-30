Thrilling Upsets and Bold Triumphs: Day 6 of the French Open

The sixth day of the French Open brought excitement as former semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova made her way to the fourth round. Seeded 16th, she claimed victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson with a scoreline of 7-6(4), 6-4. She now awaits a potential match against Aryna Sabalenka, who is leading in her current game.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame Canada's Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-4 to also reach the fourth round, marking a significant milestone in her French Open journey. The competition is heating up with 23-degree temperatures and a roaring crowd at Roland Garros.

The order of play features tennis heavyweights including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, top seed Aryna Sabalenka, and four-time winner Iga Swiatek. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more exhilarating matches and potential upsets in this prestigious Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)