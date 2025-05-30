Thrilling Upsets and Bold Triumphs: Day 6 of the French Open
Day six at the French Open saw several top players advancing to the next rounds. Amanda Anisimova and Zheng Qinwen are through to the fourth round after impressive victories. With clear skies and high temperatures setting the stage, tennis stars like Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek are gearing up for their matches.
- Country:
- France
The sixth day of the French Open brought excitement as former semi-finalist Amanda Anisimova made her way to the fourth round. Seeded 16th, she claimed victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson with a scoreline of 7-6(4), 6-4. She now awaits a potential match against Aryna Sabalenka, who is leading in her current game.
Meanwhile, Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame Canada's Victoria Mboko 6-3, 6-4 to also reach the fourth round, marking a significant milestone in her French Open journey. The competition is heating up with 23-degree temperatures and a roaring crowd at Roland Garros.
The order of play features tennis heavyweights including defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, top seed Aryna Sabalenka, and four-time winner Iga Swiatek. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly anticipate more exhilarating matches and potential upsets in this prestigious Grand Slam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tennis Diplomacy: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner Make Peace on Court
Thrilling Sports Highlights: From WNBA Excitement to Tennis Triumphs
Table Tennis Triumphs: The Growing Demand for Larger Olympic Venues
Jasmine Paolini: A Historic Italian Triumph at the Rome Tennis Open
Lorenzo Musetti's Renaissance: The Italian Tennis Maestro Unleashes His Full Potential