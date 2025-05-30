Left Menu

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Surprise Transfer to Real Madrid Ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid has signed defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for 10 million euros. The 26-year-old England right back agreed to a six-year contract. He will join the club for the upcoming Club World Cup in the US and is expected to bolster Madrid's injury-plagued defense.

Real Madrid has confirmed the acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold in a move that surprised fans, securing his transfer just in time for the upcoming Club World Cup. The Spanish giants reportedly paid Liverpool a fee of 10 million euros for the 26-year-old defender, aiming to fortify their defense.

Alexander-Arnold, who signed a six-year contract extending until June 2031, is set to represent Real Madrid in the Club World Cup hosted in the United States. Xabi Alonso will oversee the team, with the right back joining ranks alongside Jude Bellingham as Madrid undergoes significant roster changes.

The transfer comes amidst criticism from some Liverpool supporters, who were discontented with his contract running down, suggesting he could have departed for free. However, Liverpool, still holding his contract until the end of June, managed to negotiate a substantial fee.

