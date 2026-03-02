West Bengal Moves Toward Enhanced Border Security with Land Transfer

In a bid to bolster border security, the West Bengal government has given its preliminary nod to transferring approximately 105 acres to the central government for the construction of fencing and BSF outposts, as per official sources.

This transfer, intended for the erection of border fencing along a 17-kilometer stretch and the establishment of nine border outposts, awaits final approval from the state Cabinet. Currently, a special ministerial group is examining the quantum and location of the required land.

The proposal entails the state purchasing land from private owners, after which the plots will be handed over to the BSF. In addition, around 20-25 acres of government land in border-adjacent areas may also be allocated to enhance the region's security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)