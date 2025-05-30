Unexpected Showdown: Huracan and Platense Vie for First League Title in Decades

In a surprising twist, the Apertura final will see Huracan and Platense competing for football supremacy, rather than the anticipated giants Boca Juniors and River Plate. This rare matchup features two clubs eager to carve their names into history.

Huracan is on the cusp of its first league title in more than five decades. The team, known as 'The Balloon,' last claimed the trophy in 1973 under the legendary Cesar Luis Menotti, who later led Argentina to World Cup glory. The final showdown is set for Sunday at Santiago del Estero's Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades.

The challengers, Platense, have emerged as a formidable force, climbing from lower divisions to the premier league. Led by Sergio Gomez and Favio Orsi, Platense have earned their 'giant-killer' reputation by defeating top teams in the tournament. Both clubs are not only vying for the national title but also a coveted spot in the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

(With inputs from agencies.)