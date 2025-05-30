Lando Norris Leads First Practice in Spain, Eyeing Championship Glory

Lando Norris continued his strong performance streak by setting the fastest lap time in the first practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday. The McLaren driver pushed hard at the Circuit de Catalunya to clock a best time of one minute and 13.718 seconds, outrunning Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who trailed by 0.367 seconds due to time lost adjusting rear suspension.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton, piloting a Ferrari, posted the third-best time, a mere 0.378 seconds behind Norris, while teammate Charles Leclerc secured fourth. Oscar Piastri followed in fifth, with the session showcasing new front wings introduced for stricter flex tests, although no noticeable performance shifts were observed.

As young talents received valuable track time, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Haas' Oliver Bearman placed sixth and seventh, respectively. The grid also saw fresh faces like Victor Martins for Williams and Ryo Hirakawa for Haas as testing ground for the sport's bright future continues against a competitive backdrop.

(With inputs from agencies.)