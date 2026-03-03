Lewis Hamilton's Himalayan Dream: From Ferrari Racing to Everest Ascent

Formula 1 veteran Lewis Hamilton has shared his ambition to traverse India and conquer Mount Everest, revealing a unique adventure that awaits him beyond the racing circuit. Responding to a fan question in a video released by Formula 1, Hamilton said, "I really want to travel through India and then make my way up through the Himalayas. That's my future dream, and eventually, I'll climb Everest."

Hamilton, a seven-time Formula One World Champion renowned for his record-breaking career, is preparing for the 2026 season under the Scuderia Ferrari banner. The season opens with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, preceded by testing in Bahrain. Hamilton's 2025 shift to Ferrari marked the end of a 12-year journey with Mercedes-AMG Petronas, a high-profile transfer that reshaped his career. His initial year with Ferrari saw him partner with Charles Leclerc, tackling an array of challenges.

In a season overshadowed by car issues and incidents, Hamilton ended sixth in the championship standings, failing to secure a Grand Prix podium for the first time ever. His sole victory was in China, while McLaren's Lando Norris claimed his first World Championship title, narrowly outpacing Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The 2025 season highlighted intense rivalries among Norris, Verstappen, and Oscar Piastri, culminating in McLaren's 10th Constructors' Championship win, aided by six Grand Prix victories, including a triumph in Singapore led by Norris and Piastri.

Hamilton's move to Ferrari had stirred significant interest and conjecture, but adapting to the new team proved demanding. As the 2026 season approaches, Hamilton remains both committed to excelling in his competitive pursuits and eager to embark on his Himalayan journey.