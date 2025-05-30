Mumbai and Gujarat Clash for IPL 2025 Final Spot

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator held in Mullanpur. This critical match will determine who faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the first team to advance to the final after overpowering Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians are handicapped by the absence of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, due to national duties, leading to Jonny Bairstow's inclusion as a replacement. Gujarat faces a similar challenge, with Jos Buttler unavailable after a stellar group stage. Kusal Mendis will step in for Buttler, joining Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who amassed over 600 runs together.

Pandya, explaining his decision at the toss, highlighted the track's conditions and stressed the need for controlled focus. Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill expressed enthusiasm over returning to Chandigarh, emphasizing their readiness despite the high-stakes nature of the game. Changes in both line-ups were declared, as teams adapt to these playoff pressures.