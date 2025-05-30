Left Menu

Mumbai and Gujarat Clash for IPL 2025 Final Spot

In a gripping IPL 2025 Eliminator, the Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Titans after winning the toss. With key players absent, both teams have brought in fresh faces. Mumbai aims for a final spot against Bengaluru, while Gujarat draws on local enthusiasm at Chandigarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:24 IST
Mumbai and Gujarat Clash for IPL 2025 Final Spot
GT captain Shubman Gill and MI skipper Hardik Pandya (Photo: @ipl/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bat against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator held in Mullanpur. This critical match will determine who faces Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the first team to advance to the final after overpowering Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians are handicapped by the absence of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, due to national duties, leading to Jonny Bairstow's inclusion as a replacement. Gujarat faces a similar challenge, with Jos Buttler unavailable after a stellar group stage. Kusal Mendis will step in for Buttler, joining Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who amassed over 600 runs together.

Pandya, explaining his decision at the toss, highlighted the track's conditions and stressed the need for controlled focus. Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill expressed enthusiasm over returning to Chandigarh, emphasizing their readiness despite the high-stakes nature of the game. Changes in both line-ups were declared, as teams adapt to these playoff pressures.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025