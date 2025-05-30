Left Menu

Gulveer Singh and Team Shine at 26th Asian Athletics Championships

Indian athletes excelled at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, with Gulveer Singh setting a new meet record in long-distance events, while Pooja Singh and Nandini Agasara secured golds in high jump and heptathlon, respectively. The country's tally reached 18 medals, showing a promising upward trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the penultimate day of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, Indian athletes delivered remarkable performances, adding three gold medals to the country's tally. Gulveer Singh broke a decade-old meet record in the men's 5000m race, clocking an impressive 13:24.77 seconds. Notably, he had already won gold in the 10,000m event.

Pooja Singh, an 18-year-old high jumper from Haryana, achieved a personal best of 1.89m, surpassing her competition and securing a gold medal. Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara made a strong comeback in the heptathlon, winning gold with 5941 points, becoming the third Indian to achieve this feat.

India's overall tally rose to 18 medals, including eight golds, seven silvers, and three bronze medals. The country's athletes aim to surpass their 27-medal haul from the previous edition. However, a disqualification in the men's 4x100m relay and a silver for Parul Chaudhary in the women's steeplechase were slight setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

