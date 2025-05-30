Gulveer Singh and Team Shine at 26th Asian Athletics Championships

On the penultimate day of the 26th Asian Athletics Championships, Indian athletes delivered remarkable performances, adding three gold medals to the country's tally. Gulveer Singh broke a decade-old meet record in the men's 5000m race, clocking an impressive 13:24.77 seconds. Notably, he had already won gold in the 10,000m event.

Pooja Singh, an 18-year-old high jumper from Haryana, achieved a personal best of 1.89m, surpassing her competition and securing a gold medal. Meanwhile, Nandini Agasara made a strong comeback in the heptathlon, winning gold with 5941 points, becoming the third Indian to achieve this feat.

India's overall tally rose to 18 medals, including eight golds, seven silvers, and three bronze medals. The country's athletes aim to surpass their 27-medal haul from the previous edition. However, a disqualification in the men's 4x100m relay and a silver for Parul Chaudhary in the women's steeplechase were slight setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)