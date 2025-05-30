Rohit Sharma's Dazzling 81 Steers Mumbai Indians to Victory
Rohit Sharma delivered a spectacular performance with 81 runs, aiding the Mumbai Indians in securing a robust total of 228/5 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL Eliminator. Jonny Bairstow's impactful debut contributed to the team's dominance, capitalizing on Titans' errors and weak bowling to maintain the upper hand.
Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma led his team to a formidable score of 228/5 in the IPL Eliminator against Gujarat Titans, showcasing an impressive 81-run innings. Jonny Bairstow's debut for the Mumbai Indians added to the pressure on the Titans with a quick-fire 47 off just 22 balls.
The Titans' struggles were evident as field miscues allowed Sharma to capitalize, dropped twice, and take advantage during the powerplay. Bairstow launched his assault early, targeting pacer Prasidh Krishna and hitting three sixes in a single over to set the tone for Mumbai's batting.
Rohit's collaboration with Suryakumar Yadav further cemented their innings, with Yadav and Tilak Varma contributing crucial runs. The Titans, now tasked with overcoming a high total, face significant challenges ahead in the innings with Mumbai's strong bowling lineup poised to maintain their lead.
