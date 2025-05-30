Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6: A Fusion of Homegrown Talent and Global Stars

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to captivate audiences once again as Season 6 commences on May 31. The tournament, blending Indian talents with international stars, will unfold over 16 action-packed days at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena, concluding with a Grand Finale on June 15.

This season highlights Indian star Diya Chitale's return as the highest-valued local player, marking her growth from a spectator in earlier seasons to a formidable league contender. Her journey underscores the league's role in nurturing homegrown talent.

UTT's international draw is significant, with 48 players from 14 countries, including 16 Olympians. The inaugural day promises thrilling clashes, with defending champions Dabang Delhi facing the Jaipur Patriots, and Dempo Goa Challengers squaring off against newcomers Ahmedabad SG Pipers.