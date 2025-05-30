Left Menu

Nicolas Prodhomme Conquers the Giro: First Stage Win Triumph

Nicolas Prodhomme achieved his first Grand Tour stage victory at Giro d'Italia's stage 19, breaking away on the fourth climb. Mexico's Isaac Del Toro secured second place, maintaining his overall lead. Prodhomme's strategic race execution and calculated risks led to his memorable triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:28 IST
Nicolas Prodhomme has clinched his inaugural Grand Tour stage win in the Giro d'Italia, taking the spotlight in stage 19 with a resolute solo ride. His triumph marks a significant achievement for the French cyclist, who expressed elation after his strategic victory.

The penultimate mountain day saw competitors challenged by a strenuous 166 km course from Biella to Champoluc, which included five arduous climbs. Prodhomme, representing Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, seized the lead on the fourth ascent, ultimately outperforming the field to become the first French stage winner this year.

Mexico's Isaac Del Toro retained his pink jersey with a strong second-place finish, fending off rivals Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates. Del Toro's 43-second gap over Carapaz places him in a favorable position with only two stages remaining. His performance underlines Mexico's rising prominence in the world of cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

