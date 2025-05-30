Rybakina Dominates Ostapenko to Secure French Open Fourth Round Spot
Kazakh tennis player Elena Rybakina defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko with a decisive 6-2 6-2 victory. Rybakina's performance at Roland Garros follows her recent success at the Strasbourg Open. She managed to control the fast playing conditions, securing her win despite both players making several unforced errors.
Rybakina, arriving at Roland Garros on the back of her Strasbourg Open victory, showed no intimidation from Ostapenko's aggressive play. She sealed her triumph with a forehand winner, navigating the challenging conditions with a strong serve.
While Ostapenko had impressive moments this season, including notable victories in Stuttgart, her gamble-heavy tactics fell short against Rybakina. Despite serving some aces, she was undone by numerous unforced errors, paving the way for Rybakina to face Poland's Iga Swiatek next.
