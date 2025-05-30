Rybakina Dominates Ostapenko to Secure French Open Fourth Round Spot

Kazakh star Elena Rybakina demonstrated her prowess on clay as she convincingly dispatched former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, winning 6-2 6-2 to advance to the French Open's fourth round.

Rybakina, arriving at Roland Garros on the back of her Strasbourg Open victory, showed no intimidation from Ostapenko's aggressive play. She sealed her triumph with a forehand winner, navigating the challenging conditions with a strong serve.

While Ostapenko had impressive moments this season, including notable victories in Stuttgart, her gamble-heavy tactics fell short against Rybakina. Despite serving some aces, she was undone by numerous unforced errors, paving the way for Rybakina to face Poland's Iga Swiatek next.

(With inputs from agencies.)