Thrills and Upsets at the French Open 2023: Djokovic Headlines Amidst High Stakes

As the French Open third round progresses, all eyes are set on Novak Djokovic who headlines the night session on Saturday. The Serbian tennis ace, recently having celebrated his 38th birthday, is gearing up to face Austria's Filip Misolic amidst hopes of another victory.

Meanwhile, the women's side promises an electrifying match as Madison Keys, fresh off her Australian Open victory, takes on Sofia Kenin, a former French Open runner-up, in a captivating all-American duel. Keys holds a favorable record against Kenin but recognizes the clay-court prowess of her opponent.

Adding to the day's excitement, Brazilian teen sensation Joao Fonseca aims to continue his impressive run at Roland Garros as he challenges Jack Draper. Fonseca, a fan favorite known for his energetic performances, seeks to leverage local support for a potential upset.

