Alcaraz's Resilient Return: Defending Champion Survives Mid-match Setback at French Open

In a nail-biting encounter, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match slump to defeat veteran Damir Dzumhur, clinching a spot in the French Open's fourth round.

Alcaraz initially dominated Dzumhur, displaying near-flawless performance in the first two sets. However, his momentum faltered, allowing Dzumhur to claim the third set.

Rejuvenated, Alcaraz regained control and emerged victorious in the fourth set, paving his way to a match against Ben Shelton.

(With inputs from agencies.)