Alcaraz's Resilient Return: Defending Champion Survives Mid-match Setback at French Open
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz encountered a mid-match challenge against Damir Dzumhur at the French Open. After dominating the first two sets, Alcaraz lost the third before regaining composure in the fourth, securing victory. The win propels him into the fourth round, set to face Ben Shelton.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 03:38 IST
In a nail-biting encounter, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match slump to defeat veteran Damir Dzumhur, clinching a spot in the French Open's fourth round.
Alcaraz initially dominated Dzumhur, displaying near-flawless performance in the first two sets. However, his momentum faltered, allowing Dzumhur to claim the third set.
Rejuvenated, Alcaraz regained control and emerged victorious in the fourth set, paving his way to a match against Ben Shelton.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement