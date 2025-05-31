Left Menu

Alcaraz's Resilient Return: Defending Champion Survives Mid-match Setback at French Open

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz encountered a mid-match challenge against Damir Dzumhur at the French Open. After dominating the first two sets, Alcaraz lost the third before regaining composure in the fourth, securing victory. The win propels him into the fourth round, set to face Ben Shelton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 03:38 IST
Alcaraz's Resilient Return: Defending Champion Survives Mid-match Setback at French Open
Carlos Alcaraz

In a nail-biting encounter, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match slump to defeat veteran Damir Dzumhur, clinching a spot in the French Open's fourth round.

Alcaraz initially dominated Dzumhur, displaying near-flawless performance in the first two sets. However, his momentum faltered, allowing Dzumhur to claim the third set.

Rejuvenated, Alcaraz regained control and emerged victorious in the fourth set, paving his way to a match against Ben Shelton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025