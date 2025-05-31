Steph Catley Eyes Asian Cup Triumph After Arsenal Glory

Following her successful UEFA Women's Champions League campaign with Arsenal, defender Steph Catley is setting her sights on achieving continental success with Australia in the Women's Asian Cup next year. Catley believes her recent triumph serves as crucial motivation for the upcoming tournament.

Joined by Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross, Catley helped Arsenal defeat Barcelona in Lisbon. The trio then participated in the Matildas' 2-0 win over Argentina as part of a series to prepare for the 2026 Asian Cup, where Australia hopes to claim the title after a 16-year hiatus.

Reflecting on Australia's journey, Catley is optimistic despite recent setbacks, emphasizing the team's progress and new talents like Charli Grant. Although the Matildas faced challenges, interim coach Tom Sermanni is leading the squad towards potential glory once more.