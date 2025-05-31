Ousmane Dembélé: From Underdog to Star Player

Ousmane Dembélé has transformed his football career this season, shaking off a previously unremarkable six-year spell at Barcelona and initial struggles at PSG. Now, his explosive talent shines through with 21 goals in Ligue 1 and pivotal performances in the Champions League.

Key to this transformation is PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has tapped into Dembélé's potential. Enrique, expressing confidence in Dembélé, stated, "He scores, passes, fights, defends; his leadership and example are invaluable." Under Enrique's guidance, Dembélé embodies a newfound mentality and has taken on more significant responsibilities within the team.

From being overshadowed by former teammate Kylian Mbappé to now being PSG's central figure, Dembélé's journey culminates in a defining moment on Saturday as PSG faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final. A victory would mark PSG's maiden triumph in Europe's premier club competition.