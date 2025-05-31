Left Menu

Ousmane Dembélé: From Underdog to Star Player

Ousmane Dembélé has made significant strides in his football career this season. Once struggling at Barcelona and PSG, his performance flourished under PSG coach Luis Enrique. Scoring 21 goals in Ligue 1 and numerous in Champions League matches, Dembélé now aims to lead PSG to their first Champions League title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 31-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 09:47 IST
Ousmane Dembélé: From Underdog to Star Player
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ousmane Dembélé has transformed his football career this season, shaking off a previously unremarkable six-year spell at Barcelona and initial struggles at PSG. Now, his explosive talent shines through with 21 goals in Ligue 1 and pivotal performances in the Champions League.

Key to this transformation is PSG coach Luis Enrique, who has tapped into Dembélé's potential. Enrique, expressing confidence in Dembélé, stated, "He scores, passes, fights, defends; his leadership and example are invaluable." Under Enrique's guidance, Dembélé embodies a newfound mentality and has taken on more significant responsibilities within the team.

From being overshadowed by former teammate Kylian Mbappé to now being PSG's central figure, Dembélé's journey culminates in a defining moment on Saturday as PSG faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final. A victory would mark PSG's maiden triumph in Europe's premier club competition.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025