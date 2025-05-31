Steady Ahlawat Shines Amidst Austrian Alpine Drama

India's Veer Ahlawat showcased steady form during the second round of the Austrian Alpine Open, holding a tie for 11th place at the tournament's halfway mark. With rounds of 67 and 68 at the par-70 Gut Altentann Golf Club, Ahlawat stands 5-under, trailing leader Marcel Schneider, who is at 11-under after rounds of 63 and 66.

Shubhankar Sharma, despite improving his game to one under par in the second round, fell short of making the cut and exited the tournament, marking his fifth straight missed cut. Sharma's deficit from the cut-off, set at one under par, was due to a challenging first day.

While Ahlawat achieved four birdies and two bogies, Schneider played a flawless four-under-par round with crucial birdies on the eighth, ninth, 14th, and 18th holes, maintaining his lead by two shots. Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and Callum Tarren pursued closely, with Tarren impressively shooting a bogey-free 63.

(With inputs from agencies.)