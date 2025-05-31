Left Menu

England's Triumph: Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones Shine in ODI Victory Over West Indies

England's women's cricket team continued their winning streak with a commanding 108-run victory against the West Indies in the first ODI. Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones shone with centuries, while debutant Linsey Smith impressed with a five-wicket haul, emphasizing England's dominance in the ongoing series.

Amy Jones (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In an outstanding display of cricket prowess, England's women's team extended their unbeaten run with a 108-run triumph over West Indies in the first One Day International, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The match saw exceptional performances from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, both achieving centuries, alongside Linsey Smith's impressive five-wicket haul on her ODI debut.

Amy Jones, returning to ODI opening duties for the first time since 2019, teamed up with Beaumont to establish a formidable 222-run opening stand. Jones, accumulating 122 runs from 121 balls, secured her maiden ODI century and earned the Player of the Match title, reflecting on her achievement as a 'brilliant feeling' in an interview with Sky Sports.

The imposing total of 345/6 set by England was further fortified by Smith's left-arm spin, which dismantled the West Indies lineup, limiting them to 237. The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led team will now gear up for the second ODI on June 4 in Leicester, eager to maintain their winning momentum and clinch the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

