Bharat Arun to Elevate Sri Lanka's Fast Bowlers with Specialized Coaching

Bharat Arun is poised to join the roster of esteemed Indian coaches steering specialized training programs for Sri Lanka's elite cricketers, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. Commencing on June 2, Arun will manage a two-week camp aimed at refining the abilities of Sri Lanka's fast bowlers across junior and senior categories.

The programme, hosted at the High Performance Centre, seeks to elevate the standards of Sri Lankan fast bowlers, a sentiment echoed by a Sri Lanka Cricket press release. Notably, Arun served as the bowling coach for the Indian men's team between 2014 and 2021.

This initiative mirrors the efforts of fellow Indian coaches, like former India fielding coach R Sridhar's recent camp and Rajasthan Royals' Director Zubin Bharucha's batting programme last year. Directed by head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, Arun's role will span various teams, including the national men's and women's squads, the women's 'A' team, and the U19 men's team.

Arun will conduct distinctive strategy sessions tailored for red-ball and white-ball teams, technical training for fast bowlers, and video analysis with players and coaches to enhance game comprehension, according to the SLC statement. This is part of a broader effort to boost Sri Lanka's cricketing prowess following their failure to qualify for this year's Champions Trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)