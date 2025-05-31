Drama Unfolds On Day Seven of the French Open

The French Open saw dramatic developments on its seventh day, with French tennis star Arthur Fils withdrawing after sustaining a stress fracture. Post-withdrawal, French world number 14 announced potential absences from upcoming tournaments, casting uncertainty over his Wimbledon participation.

Under a slate gray sky, enthusiasts gathered at Roland Garros as play proceeded in humid conditions, with temperatures at a warm 22 degrees Celsius. Anticipation rose as Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva faced Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in an engaging third-round match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

The day was not devoid of luminaries, as Novak Djokovic led the star-studded lineup alongside top-ranking players such as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and American talents Coco Gauff and Madison Keys. Excitement builds for further high-stakes encounters as the prestigious tournament unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)