Jamie Overton Sidelines: Impact on England's ODI Series

England's cricket team faces a challenge as all-rounder Jamie Overton is ruled out for the remainder of the series against West Indies. Overton broke his right little finger during an attempt to catch a ball in the first ODI at Edgbaston.

The injury occurred on Thursday, forcing the 31-year-old to leave the field for treatment. Despite the setback, Overton returned to complete the game, capturing three wickets in England's commanding 238-run victory.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Matthew Potts will step in for Overton, ensuring continuity in the lineup for the upcoming matches. Potts will join the team for the second ODI, with additional T20 clashes set to follow.