Jamie Overton Sidelines: Impact on England's ODI Series

England's Jamie Overton will miss the rest of the home series against West Indies due to a broken finger on his bowling arm, sustained during the first One-Day International at Edgbaston. Matthew Potts will replace him without any additional squad changes, as confirmed by the ECB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's cricket team faces a challenge as all-rounder Jamie Overton is ruled out for the remainder of the series against West Indies. Overton broke his right little finger during an attempt to catch a ball in the first ODI at Edgbaston.

The injury occurred on Thursday, forcing the 31-year-old to leave the field for treatment. Despite the setback, Overton returned to complete the game, capturing three wickets in England's commanding 238-run victory.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Matthew Potts will step in for Overton, ensuring continuity in the lineup for the upcoming matches. Potts will join the team for the second ODI, with additional T20 clashes set to follow.

