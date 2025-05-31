Mumbai Indians Hold Nerve to Seal IPL 2025 Thriller

In a riveting IPL 2025 Eliminator, the Mumbai Indians bested Gujarat Titans with a 20-run victory, knocking the 2022 champions out of the tournament. Former South African captain AB de Villiers lauded the side led by Hardik Pandya for their remarkable showdown, emphasizing the turning point which came with the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan.

The Mumbai franchise was propelled by stunning performances from their captain, Rohit Sharma, who not only achieved his third IPL knockout half-century with a score of 81 off 50 balls but also surpassed 7,000 IPL runs, marking himself as the second batter to achieve this milestone. Fine contributions came from Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, pushing MI's score to a formidable 228/5.

Despite the commendable innings by Sudharsan, who amassed 80 and combined vividly with Washington Sundar, Gujarat fell prey to the fierce death bowling of Mumbai, spearheaded by the consistent Jasprit Bumrah. Trent Boult also played pivotal roles, ensuring their entry to face Punjab Kings in the fight for a place in the finals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)