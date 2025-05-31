Karun Nair's Double Hundred Ignites India A's Dominance Against England Lions

In an impressive display of batting, Karun Nair powered India A to a commanding position against the England Lions by scoring a masterful double century. His innings of 204 runs off 281 balls, featuring 26 boundaries and a six, set the foundation for India A's dominant total of 533 for seven at lunch on the second day of the Unofficial Test.

The match resumed with India A at a solid overnight score of 409 for three, with Nair continuing his form from 186 runs. He achieved his double hundred with a classic four off Eddie Jack. Despite a couple of setbacks with the quick dismissals of Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the team maintained a strong standing thanks to Nair and Jurel's previous partnership.

The day wasn't without resistance from the England Lions, as Zaman Akhter claimed crucial wickets, including that of Nair and Shardul Thakur in a spirited bowling effort. Nevertheless, India A's powerful scoring ensured their substantial lead. Brief Scores: India A: 533/7 in 119 overs (Karun Nair 204, Sarfaraz Khan 92, Dhruv Jurel 94; Josh Hull 2/68, Zaman Akhter 2/73, Eddie Jack 2/75).

