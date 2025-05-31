Boris Singh Thangjam: From U17 Glory to Senior Squad Star

Boris Singh Thangjam, who represented India in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, fulfilled his dream of playing for the senior national team, debuting on March 19 against the Maldives. Six days later, he played a full match against Bangladesh in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The young talent, grateful to the coach's faith, expressed pride in donning the senior team's jersey for the first time. Now preparing for crucial games in Thailand and Hong Kong, Boris and his teammates aim for victories.

Boris, crucial in FC Goa's Super Cup win, notes the tournament's pivotal role in boosting his confidence for the national team camp. The athlete's versatility, honed through years at Indian Arrows and ISL clubs, is key to his success, adapting from a right-winger to a reliable full-back.

