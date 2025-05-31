Left Menu

Boris Singh Thangjam: From U17 Glory to Senior Squad Star

Boris Singh Thangjam achieved his dream of debuting in India's senior national football team after representing the country in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017. Celebrating his growth from the Indian Arrows project, Boris reflects on his career, emphasizing adaptability and continuous improvement in his evolving role as a full-back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:39 IST
Boris Singh Thangjam: From U17 Glory to Senior Squad Star
Boris Singh Thangjam. (Photo: AIFF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Boris Singh Thangjam, who represented India in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, fulfilled his dream of playing for the senior national team, debuting on March 19 against the Maldives. Six days later, he played a full match against Bangladesh in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The young talent, grateful to the coach's faith, expressed pride in donning the senior team's jersey for the first time. Now preparing for crucial games in Thailand and Hong Kong, Boris and his teammates aim for victories.

Boris, crucial in FC Goa's Super Cup win, notes the tournament's pivotal role in boosting his confidence for the national team camp. The athlete's versatility, honed through years at Indian Arrows and ISL clubs, is key to his success, adapting from a right-winger to a reliable full-back.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025