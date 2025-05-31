Left Menu

Daria Kasatkina Overcomes Burnout to Shine in French Open

Daria Kasatkina, a 17th seed, overcame signs of burnout to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Declaring relief at her improved performance, she echoed calls for a shorter, less demanding tennis season, reflecting on challenges faced by players like herself and fellow Australian Alex De Minaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:14 IST
Daria Kasatkina, representing Australia, demonstrated resilience as she conquered her recent struggles with burnout to make it to the fourth round of the French Open. The Russian-born 17th seed expressed satisfaction with her progress after defeating Paula Badosa in straight sets, marking her best performance in months.

Acknowledging the grueling tennis schedule, Kasatkina and her fellow Australian, Alex De Minaur, highlighted the demanding nature of the sport. De Minaur, earlier in the week, called for a shorter season after a strenuous two-round match. Both players stressed the need for recovery time amid a packed competitive calendar.

Kasatkina, candid about her experiences, emphasized that the overwhelming schedule impacts even the most dedicated athletes. The tennis circuit, criticized for its relentless pace, demands constant high-level performance, which Kasatkina admits can lead to fatigue and emotional flatness.

