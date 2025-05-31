Left Menu

High Stakes and High Drama at French Open Day Seven

Day seven at the French Open saw Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper advance with solid wins. Jannik Sinner continued his dominant run, while Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, and Mirra Andreeva moved forward in thrilling matches. Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, highlighting the toll on players.

The seventh day of the French Open brought thrilling successes and unexpected withdrawals. German third seed Alexander Zverev and British fifth seed Jack Draper advanced to the last 16 with decisive victories over their opponents, Flavio Cobolli and Joao Fonseca respectively.

Italian top seed Jannik Sinner displayed sublime form to outclass Jiri Lehecka, reinforcing his status as a top contender. Meanwhile, American Jessica Pegula demonstrated resilience by overcoming a challenging start to defeat Marketa Vondrousova.

Elsewhere, Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva secured comfortable wins, while French player Arthur Fils announced he would skip future tournaments due to a stress fracture. The competitive atmosphere remains intense as players strive for glory at Roland Garros.

