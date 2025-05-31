India Shines in Gumi: Women's Relay Team Sprints to Silver

India's women's 4x100m relay team put on a stellar show at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, securing a silver medal with a time of 43.86 seconds. The team, featuring athletes Srabani Nanda, Abhinaya Rajarajan, SS Sneha, and Nithya Gandhe, finished second to China, who captured gold with 43.28 seconds. Thailand took bronze with 44.26 seconds, according to a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The silver medal not only brought India a podium finish at a continental level but also ensured the team qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next year. SS Sneha's performance is particularly significant for HRDS INDIA SPORTS ACADEMY, which she represents. This marks the academy's first international medal, underscoring their commitment to developing talent from tribal and underprivileged communities across the country.

Expressing his pride, the founder secretary of HRDS INDIA stated, "This silver medal is not just an individual milestone--it represents the success of a system that believes in talent, discipline, and opportunity. Sneha and the entire team's performance in Gumi indicates that Indian athletics is progressing positively." The academy aims to continue building a grassroots foundation to support future athletes, aspiring to bolster India's Olympic prospects for 2036. As Sneha and her teammates prepare for the global competition in Tokyo, their success is anticipated to inspire upcoming Indian sprinters. The achievement in Gumi reinforces HRDS INDIA's broader mission to provide athletes with needed resources to excel globally.

