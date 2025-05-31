Left Menu

India Shines in Gumi: Women's Relay Team Sprints to Silver

India's women's 4x100m relay team clinched silver at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, qualifying for the World Championships. The team's success highlights HRDS INDIA SPORTS ACADEMY's efforts to nurture talent from underprivileged backgrounds, marking a milestone for both the team and Indian athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:46 IST
India Shines in Gumi: Women's Relay Team Sprints to Silver
Indian sprinters. (Photo: AFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

India's women's 4x100m relay team put on a stellar show at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, securing a silver medal with a time of 43.86 seconds. The team, featuring athletes Srabani Nanda, Abhinaya Rajarajan, SS Sneha, and Nithya Gandhe, finished second to China, who captured gold with 43.28 seconds. Thailand took bronze with 44.26 seconds, according to a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The silver medal not only brought India a podium finish at a continental level but also ensured the team qualified for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo next year. SS Sneha's performance is particularly significant for HRDS INDIA SPORTS ACADEMY, which she represents. This marks the academy's first international medal, underscoring their commitment to developing talent from tribal and underprivileged communities across the country.

Expressing his pride, the founder secretary of HRDS INDIA stated, "This silver medal is not just an individual milestone--it represents the success of a system that believes in talent, discipline, and opportunity. Sneha and the entire team's performance in Gumi indicates that Indian athletics is progressing positively." The academy aims to continue building a grassroots foundation to support future athletes, aspiring to bolster India's Olympic prospects for 2036. As Sneha and her teammates prepare for the global competition in Tokyo, their success is anticipated to inspire upcoming Indian sprinters. The achievement in Gumi reinforces HRDS INDIA's broader mission to provide athletes with needed resources to excel globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025