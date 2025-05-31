ISL 2024-25: Precision Players Shine with Top Conversion Rates

In the pivotal ISL 2024-25 season, key players distinguished themselves with their high shot conversion rates, setting the tone in critical matches. As per the ISL official records, these conversion rates were a hallmark of these players' precision and effectiveness on the field.

Leading the league was Odisha FC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who topped the charts with an impressive 27.78% shot conversion rate. His resurgence this season, matching his previous two seasons' goal tally with five goals, provided a bright spot for the Kalinga Warriors amid unmet expectations, offering a promising outlook for the upcoming season.

Kerala Blasters FC's Jesus Jimenez answered the call to fill the void left by Dimitrios Diamantakos. Underlining his prowess, Jimenez notched 11 goals with a 25.58% conversion rate, demonstrating a seamless transition into the team's attacking core. Mohun Bagan's Jamie Maclaren, despite early setbacks, capped his comeback with a 25% conversion rate, scoring 12 goals, including a decisive one in the ISL Cup final. Meanwhile, Subhasish Bose's dual role in defense and attack yielded six goals, marking a notable 25% conversion success in a historic double-winning campaign for his team.

