Left Menu

ISL 2024-25: Precision Players Shine with Top Conversion Rates

In the ISL 2024-25 season, standout players showcased high shot conversion rates, defining crucial match outcomes. Jerry Mawihmingthanga led with 27.78%, followed by Jesus Jimenez and others. Their efficiencies not only demonstrated personal skill but also significantly impacted team performances, promising exciting prospects for future seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:52 IST
ISL 2024-25: Precision Players Shine with Top Conversion Rates
Odisha FC player Jerry Mawihmingthanga (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the pivotal ISL 2024-25 season, key players distinguished themselves with their high shot conversion rates, setting the tone in critical matches. As per the ISL official records, these conversion rates were a hallmark of these players' precision and effectiveness on the field.

Leading the league was Odisha FC's Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who topped the charts with an impressive 27.78% shot conversion rate. His resurgence this season, matching his previous two seasons' goal tally with five goals, provided a bright spot for the Kalinga Warriors amid unmet expectations, offering a promising outlook for the upcoming season.

Kerala Blasters FC's Jesus Jimenez answered the call to fill the void left by Dimitrios Diamantakos. Underlining his prowess, Jimenez notched 11 goals with a 25.58% conversion rate, demonstrating a seamless transition into the team's attacking core. Mohun Bagan's Jamie Maclaren, despite early setbacks, capped his comeback with a 25% conversion rate, scoring 12 goals, including a decisive one in the ISL Cup final. Meanwhile, Subhasish Bose's dual role in defense and attack yielded six goals, marking a notable 25% conversion success in a historic double-winning campaign for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025