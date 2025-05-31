Thrilling Showdown: India's Rankireddy and Shetty Fall in Singapore Open Semis

In a gripping semi-final showdown at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025, India's top badminton duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, demonstrated remarkable prowess but ultimately succumbed to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indian pair, ranked 27th, took an early lead but could not sustain momentum against the world number three team, culminating in a narrow 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 defeat.

Chia and Soh, thriving on recent form following consecutive final appearances, faced a strong challenge from Rankireddy and Shetty, who previously upset the world number one Malaysian duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The first game saw intense exchanges, with both pairs pushing each other to the limits. While the Indian pair briefly seized the advantage at 10-8, the Malaysians countered with resilience, equalizing multiple times.

Despite regaining the lead to win the first game 21-19, Satwik and Chirag struggled in the second game, conceding to Chia and Soh's aggressive tactics and losing 10-21. The deciding game witnessed a spirited start from the Indian side, but the Malaysians pulled away and secured a 14-9 lead. Though Rankireddy and Shetty staged a valiant comeback and saved seven match points, Chia and Soh clinched the final set 18-21, advancing to the finals and ending India's quest in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)