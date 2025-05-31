Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown: India's Rankireddy and Shetty Fall in Singapore Open Semis

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showcased impressive skills but fell short against Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Singapore Badminton Open 2025 semi-final, losing a gripping contest 21-19, 10-21, 18-21. The close battle ended India's journey in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:31 IST
Thrilling Showdown: India's Rankireddy and Shetty Fall in Singapore Open Semis
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a gripping semi-final showdown at the Singapore Badminton Open 2025, India's top badminton duo, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, demonstrated remarkable prowess but ultimately succumbed to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. The Indian pair, ranked 27th, took an early lead but could not sustain momentum against the world number three team, culminating in a narrow 21-19, 10-21, 18-21 defeat.

Chia and Soh, thriving on recent form following consecutive final appearances, faced a strong challenge from Rankireddy and Shetty, who previously upset the world number one Malaysian duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The first game saw intense exchanges, with both pairs pushing each other to the limits. While the Indian pair briefly seized the advantage at 10-8, the Malaysians countered with resilience, equalizing multiple times.

Despite regaining the lead to win the first game 21-19, Satwik and Chirag struggled in the second game, conceding to Chia and Soh's aggressive tactics and losing 10-21. The deciding game witnessed a spirited start from the Indian side, but the Malaysians pulled away and secured a 14-9 lead. Though Rankireddy and Shetty staged a valiant comeback and saved seven match points, Chia and Soh clinched the final set 18-21, advancing to the finals and ending India's quest in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025