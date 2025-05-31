Formula One's Front Wing Flex Test Controversy: A Waste of Money?

Formula One's newly implemented front wing flex tests have sparked criticism, notably from Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, who argues that the changes have had no significant effect on the competition. Despite anticipation for change during the Spanish Grand Prix, McLaren maintained its dominant position, occupying the front row at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, expressed disappointment after securing fifth in qualifying, arguing that the rule change was a financial waste. "It's been a waste of money. Everyone's wings still bend, just slightly less. It doesn't make sense... I would have given that money to charity," said the Briton.

McLaren's team principal Andrea Stella mirrored this sentiment, stating that the technical directive was overhyped. Speaking to Sky Sports, Stella remarked that their simulations had indicated the impact would be minor, suggesting the hype surrounding the rule adjustment was disproportionate to its actual effect.