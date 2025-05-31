Uthappa Critiques GT's Strategy in IPL Eliminator

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has openly criticized Gujarat Titans' tactical approach during their recent IPL Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians. Speaking on JioHotstar, Uthappa pinpointed a tactical error in deploying seamer Prasidh Krishna during the powerplay, which he labeled as a strategic misstep.

In his analysis, Uthappa noted that Krishna's initial over proved costly, and Gujarat Titans failed to amend their strategy effectively. Coupled with numerous dropped catches, these mistakes significantly hindered the team's prospects of progressing further in the tournament. Uthappa emphasized that a reactive strategy with insufficient field adjustments was instrumental in their loss.

Despite a stellar half-century from Sai Sudharsan and a notable partnership with Washington Sundar, the Mumbai Indians executed precise death bowling to secure a 20-run win. This victory sets up a pivotal clash against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 1, with an IPL final berth against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at stake.