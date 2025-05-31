Left Menu

Tom Haines' Heroic Century: A Lion's Reply to India A's Roar

Tom Haines showcased an exemplary performance for England Lions with an unbeaten century, responding to Karun Nair's 204 for India A. Haines' sturdy innings anchored the team's 237/2 at stumps. His partnerships with Emilio Gay and Max Holden highlighted the spirited comeback after India A's imposing total of 557.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canterbury | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:17 IST
Tom Haines' Heroic Century: A Lion's Reply to India A's Roar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tom Haines led a valiant fightback for the England Lions with an unbeaten century, countering Karun Nair's impressive double ton for India A in their four-day unofficial Test. The Lions, closing the day at 237/2, exhibited resilience following India's massive 557-run score.

Haines, with sturdy support from Emilio Gay and Max Holden, played a crucial role in anchoring the innings. Gay, scoring 46, and Holden, with a brisk 64, forged significant partnerships that steadied the team after losing Ben McKinney early on.

The day also highlighted Karun Nair's majestic return to the Indian Test setup, where his 204 laid the foundation for India A's dominance. Despite losing wickets swiftly after Nair's dismissal, the Indian team set a challenging first-inning total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025