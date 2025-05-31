Tom Haines' Heroic Century: A Lion's Reply to India A's Roar
Tom Haines showcased an exemplary performance for England Lions with an unbeaten century, responding to Karun Nair's 204 for India A. Haines' sturdy innings anchored the team's 237/2 at stumps. His partnerships with Emilio Gay and Max Holden highlighted the spirited comeback after India A's imposing total of 557.
Tom Haines led a valiant fightback for the England Lions with an unbeaten century, countering Karun Nair's impressive double ton for India A in their four-day unofficial Test. The Lions, closing the day at 237/2, exhibited resilience following India's massive 557-run score.
Haines, with sturdy support from Emilio Gay and Max Holden, played a crucial role in anchoring the innings. Gay, scoring 46, and Holden, with a brisk 64, forged significant partnerships that steadied the team after losing Ben McKinney early on.
The day also highlighted Karun Nair's majestic return to the Indian Test setup, where his 204 laid the foundation for India A's dominance. Despite losing wickets swiftly after Nair's dismissal, the Indian team set a challenging first-inning total.
