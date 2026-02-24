Harry Brook Leads England to Semifinals with Stellar Century

England secured a place in the T20 World Cup semifinals with a heart-pounding victory over Pakistan, thanks to a stellar century from skipper Harry Brook. Brook's 51-ball 100 led England to a narrow two-wicket triumph, making them the first team to earn a semifinal berth.

Despite late-game nerves, Brook reflected on the pressure, comparing it to previous tense moments in past matches against major teams. His promotion to No. 3 in the batting lineup, a strategic move by coach Brendon McCullum, proved instrumental as Brook effortlessly adapted to the challenge.

Brook's exceptional performance overshadowed Pakistan's efforts, leaving them reliant on future outcomes to continue in the tournament. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha acknowledged Brook's influence, admitting that England executed their strategy to near perfection.

(With inputs from agencies.)