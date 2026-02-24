Left Menu

Harry Brook's Century Steers England to Victory

Skipper Harry Brook led England to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan, ensuring their place in the T20 World Cup semifinals. Brook's remarkable century off 51 balls helped chase down Pakistan's total of 164 with ease, supported by Will Jacks' 28-run contribution. Notable Pakistani bowlers were Afridi and Tariq.

24-02-2026
In a breathtaking display of skill, England's skipper Harry Brook powered his team to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup's Super 8 stage, cementing their spot in the semifinals. Brook's stellar century from just 51 balls was the linchpin of England's successful chase.

Brook, showing remarkable composure and precision, hit 10 fours and four sixes to guide England to a target of 164. His innings was bolstered by Will Jacks' crucial 28 runs. The victory was sealed with five balls to spare, showcasing England's prowess in the tournament.

Despite Pakistan's valiant efforts, highlighted by Shaheen Shah Afridi's four-wicket haul and Usman Tariq's two wickets, their batting lineup led by Sahibzada Farhan and supported by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman was not sufficient to withstand England's formidable run chase.

