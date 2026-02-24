Harry Brook's Century Steers England to Victory

In a breathtaking display of skill, England's skipper Harry Brook powered his team to a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup's Super 8 stage, cementing their spot in the semifinals. Brook's stellar century from just 51 balls was the linchpin of England's successful chase.

Brook, showing remarkable composure and precision, hit 10 fours and four sixes to guide England to a target of 164. His innings was bolstered by Will Jacks' crucial 28 runs. The victory was sealed with five balls to spare, showcasing England's prowess in the tournament.

Despite Pakistan's valiant efforts, highlighted by Shaheen Shah Afridi's four-wicket haul and Usman Tariq's two wickets, their batting lineup led by Sahibzada Farhan and supported by Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman was not sufficient to withstand England's formidable run chase.

