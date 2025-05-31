Sinner and Gauff Shine at Roland Garros Amid American Surge

In a commanding display of skill, world number one Jannik Sinner swept past Jiri Lehecka to secure a spot in the French Open fourth round. Meanwhile, American hopefuls, including Coco Gauff, battled through challenging matches to advance on a day of shifting fortunes at Roland Garros.

The Czech Marketa Vondrousova showed signs of her resurging form but eventually succumbed to American Jessica Pegula in a tough three-set encounter. American Madison Keys overcame a slow start to beat Sofia Kenin and advance, as the U.S. matched its 1985 record with eight players in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva captured hearts and a straightforward victory over Yulia Putintseva, attributing her success to a fan's drawing. Novak Djokovic, seeking his 99th French Open match win, prepared to face Filip Misolic, with the evening set to conclude another dramatic day in Paris.

