Left Menu

Fit India's Tiranga Rally Unites Nation in Cycling Spectacle

The 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, called Tiranga Rally, happens on June 1. Led by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, it honors India's Armed Forces. Pan-India events will see top sports figures, Bollywood stars, and thousands of citizens cycling nationwide, promoting fitness and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:50 IST
Fit India's Tiranga Rally Unites Nation in Cycling Spectacle
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark 25th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, dubbed the Tiranga Rally, is set to take place nationwide on Sunday, June 1. The special rally in the capital will be led by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium.

With World Bicycle Day on June 3, the rally aims to emphasize cycling's fitness benefits while honoring India's Armed Forces. Over 1,200 cyclists are expected in the capital, part of a wider event occurring at over 2,000 locations simultaneously, as stated in an official release.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will commence the Bhubaneswar edition, highlighting its national significance. Prominent figures such as Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler Sarita Mor, actor Sharvari, and former cricketer Saba Karim will participate in Delhi's event alongside Dr. Mandaviya.

Planned activities, including significant project launches, will further Fit India's goal to make fitness accessible, inclusive, and patriotic. Roads will transform into cycling tracks across the country, welcoming families, students, and influencers, fostering a nationwide fitness culture.

Initiated in December 2024, the Sundays on Cycle has reached over 5,500 locations with over three lakh participants. It has garnered 3.44 billion digital impressions, with support from Sania Mirza to Dara Singh, showcasing its wide influence.

Activities at SAI and Khelo India Centres, such as zumba and yoga, complement the initiative, offering free health check-ups and encouraging community participation in fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025