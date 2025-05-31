Fit India's Tiranga Rally Unites Nation in Cycling Spectacle

The landmark 25th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, dubbed the Tiranga Rally, is set to take place nationwide on Sunday, June 1. The special rally in the capital will be led by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, from the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium.

With World Bicycle Day on June 3, the rally aims to emphasize cycling's fitness benefits while honoring India's Armed Forces. Over 1,200 cyclists are expected in the capital, part of a wider event occurring at over 2,000 locations simultaneously, as stated in an official release.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will commence the Bhubaneswar edition, highlighting its national significance. Prominent figures such as Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler Sarita Mor, actor Sharvari, and former cricketer Saba Karim will participate in Delhi's event alongside Dr. Mandaviya.

Planned activities, including significant project launches, will further Fit India's goal to make fitness accessible, inclusive, and patriotic. Roads will transform into cycling tracks across the country, welcoming families, students, and influencers, fostering a nationwide fitness culture.

Initiated in December 2024, the Sundays on Cycle has reached over 5,500 locations with over three lakh participants. It has garnered 3.44 billion digital impressions, with support from Sania Mirza to Dara Singh, showcasing its wide influence.

Activities at SAI and Khelo India Centres, such as zumba and yoga, complement the initiative, offering free health check-ups and encouraging community participation in fitness.

