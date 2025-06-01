Jack Draper's Dominant Display at the French Open Advances Him to Fourth Round
Jack Draper defeated Brazilian Joao Fonseca with a convincing 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory to advance to the French Open's fourth round. Draper, showcasing precision and experience, now faces Alexander Bublik. Alongside Cameron Norrie, Draper's success marks a historic British tennis achievement not seen since 1963.
In a display of dominance, British tennis player Jack Draper advanced to the fourth round of the French Open, overpowering Brazil's Joao Fonseca in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Draper, who reached last year's U.S. Open semi-finals, expertly navigated the challenges posed by the young Fonseca. The Brazilian, known for his flashy play, was unable to overcome Draper's seasoned strategy, culminating in Draper's emphatic win on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Draper will now challenge Alexander Bublik as he aims to solidify his standing in claycourt competitions. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie's victory over Jacob Fearnley ensures two British men in the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time since 1963, a historic achievement for British tennis.
