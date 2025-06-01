Thrilling Showdowns at Roland Garros: Day 7 Highlights French Open Drama

The seventh day of the French Open unfolded with gripping performances, as top tennis stars clashed on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Serbian Novak Djokovic swiftly moved past Austrian Filip Misolic, securing a spot in the fourth round with a straightforward victory.

American Coco Gauff, last year's runner-up at this prestigious tournament, comfortably defeated Marie Bouzkova, continuing her strong campaign. Meanwhile, Germany's Alexander Zverev breezed through his encounter with Flavio Cobolli, demonstrating his dominance to advance further.

In a display of endurance and skill, Italian Jannik Sinner crushed Jiri Lehecka, while intense matches unfolded under humid conditions. As the competition heats up, attention turns to the formidable performances, promising more excitement at the French Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)