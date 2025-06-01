Paris Erupts: Historic PSG Champions League Victory Ignites Celebrations and Chaos

In an evening that mixed jubilation with unrest, Paris witnessed an eruption of celebrations after Paris St Germain (PSG) triumphed over Inter Milan to win the Champions League for the first time. However, the night took a chaotic turn as police interventions unfolded across the city.

The Champs Elysees, traditionally a hotspot for celebrations, saw bus shelters destroyed and projectiles thrown at police. In response, authorities resorted to tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. As fireworks lit up the sky and fans cheered across key landmarks, incidents near the Parc des Princes stadium required police attention, with cars set ablaze.

Despite the disorderly context, PSG's victory was a momentous occasion for fans and players alike. Celebrations extended to the Eiffel Tower glowing in team colors. President Macron, despite rooting for a rival team, congratulated PSG, and plans were set for a grand parade in the capital. Key performances by players like Desire Doue were highlighted amid widespread accolades.