Scheffler Maintains Lead with Memorable Muirfield Finish

Scottie Scheffler's Saturday performance at the Memorial Tournament highlighted his skill and resilience in challenging conditions at Muirfield Village. Despite initially trailing by six shots, Scheffler's birdie blitz over the final five holes propelled him to a one-shot lead. Ben Griffin, missing a short par putt on the last hole, ceded the top spot to Scheffler.

Throughout the day, Scheffler was the only player to break par in all three rounds, setting him apart on a course where the scoring average hovered at a challenging 73.9. His poised play has positioned him for a potential third win in recent starts, but the competition remains tight with five players within striking distance.

Griffin, who recently secured his first PGA Tour title, and other top contenders like Jordan Spieth remain resolute. As they navigate the difficult course, the chase to unseat the world's top-ranked golfer intensifies, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)