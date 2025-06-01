Left Menu

Lilly King Bids Farewell to U.S. Pools: Olympic Legend's Final Swim Meet Announcement

Olympic swimmer Lilly King has announced that the Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis will be her last competition on U.S. soil. The 28-year-old, who has accomplished significant milestones in her career, including gold at the Rio Olympics, will retire at the end of the 2025 season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 10:19 IST
American Olympic swimmer Lilly King is set to make her last splash in U.S. waters at the upcoming Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis, marking the end of an illustrious career on U.S. soil. The 28-year-old, who has been a formidable force in breaststroke events, will retire after the 2025 season.

KING, an Indiana native, announced her decision on Instagram, expressing her desire to end her U.S. career in her home state, at a pool she has cherished since childhood. She counts her gold medal from the 2016 Rio Olympics among her numerous achievements.

King has left an indelible mark on the swimming world, capturing additional Olympic titles in relays at both the Rio and Paris Games. With her career winding down, King looks forward to her final performance at a venue that has been her second home.

