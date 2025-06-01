Rising Star: Yashaswani Ghorpade Aims for Table Tennis Glory

Yashaswani Ghorpade, the young Indian table tennis sensation, is making significant strides in the sport since her senior debut in 2024. Rapidly climbing the global ranks to 84th position, she now aims to break into the top 75, targeting further advancement to the top 50, as she sets her sights on the Asian Games in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

A perplexing figure in India's table tennis circuit, Ghorpade's journey has been one of overcoming obstacles. Her foray into the sport began due to childhood health challenges, yet she emerged triumphant, having already made a mark in national championships and in the Ultimate Table Tennis tournament with UMumba TT. She draws inspiration from stalwarts like Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai.

Committed to continuous improvement, Ghorpade has lined up three prestigious Smash tournaments in the US, Europe, and China, along with the Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar. As she ambitiously charts her path, Ghorpade continues to embrace opportunities provided by platforms like UTT, which offer exposure against international competitors.