Shubman Gill's Leadership Test: Can Batting Propel His Captaincy?
The upcoming England tour will be a crucial test for new Test captain Shubman Gill, who is expected to excel with the bat to solidify his leadership. Former selector Saba Karim underscores the importance of Gill's batting form for his captaincy success in the changing Indian team dynamic.
As the Indian cricket team prepares for its England tour, all eyes are on new Test captain Shubman Gill. According to former India selector Saba Karim, Gill's leadership success may hinge on his own batting performance throughout the tour.
India recently launched a new chapter in Test cricket with the appointment of Gill, following the retirement of key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Despite possessing undeniable talent, Gill is yet to establish himself as a consistent Test batter, averaging just below 32 with four centuries in 32 matches.
Saba Karim remains optimistic, highlighting the potential of the current Indian squad, a blend of youth and experience. Gill's success with the bat is expected to naturally enhance his captaincy, as India ventures into a competitive series. The absence of seasoned pacer Mohammad Shami is noted, but Karim expressed confidence in young bowler Arshdeep Singh to step up.
