Scheffler Leads Memorial as Bhatia Slips on Moving Day
Akshay Bhatia falters with two double bogeys at the Memorial Tournament, dropping from third to T-23. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads with an impressive 4-under 68, heading the leaderboard at 8-under 208, ahead of Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor. Scheffler vies for his third win in four tournaments.
On the moving day at the Memorial Tournament, Akshay Bhatia experienced a significant downturn, plagued by two double bogeys.
Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler delivered an impeccable 4-under 68, climbing to the top of the leaderboard, 8-under for three days. His performance sets him up for a third win in four tournaments.
Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor trail closely. Bhatia's struggles, with an 8-over 80 score, moved him 20 places down to T-23. Sepp Straka and others remain in contention but face a tough challenge against Scheffler.
