Scheffler Leads Memorial as Bhatia Slips on Moving Day

On the moving day at the Memorial Tournament, Akshay Bhatia experienced a significant downturn, plagued by two double bogeys.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler delivered an impeccable 4-under 68, climbing to the top of the leaderboard, 8-under for three days. His performance sets him up for a third win in four tournaments.

Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor trail closely. Bhatia's struggles, with an 8-over 80 score, moved him 20 places down to T-23. Sepp Straka and others remain in contention but face a tough challenge against Scheffler.