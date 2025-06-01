Setbacks for Indian Tennis Stars at French Open

In a disappointing turn of events for Indian tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri faced third-round exits in the men's doubles at the French Open held on Sunday.

Bopanna, alongside Czech partner Adam Pavlasek, fought valiantly but eventually succumbed to the skill of the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten with scores of 2-6, 6-7(5).

Meanwhile, Bhambri, together with his American partner Robert Galloway, could not overcome ninth seeds Christian Harrison and Evan King, losing 4-6, 4-6 in a fiercely contested match. Their early breaks and subsequent setbacks in crucial moments proved decisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)