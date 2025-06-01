Left Menu

Tennis Titans: Djokovic's Historic Quest and Rising Stars at the French Open

The French Open continues with top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff headlining. Novak Djokovic aims for his 100th win at Roland Garros, while Britons Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper fight for a spot in the quarters. Rising star Mirra Andreeva faces Daria Kasatkina in an anticipated matchup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open's fourth round features major players as Jannik Sinner and Coco Gauff seek advancement. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic aims for his milestone 100th victory at Roland Garros, which would place him among legends like Rafa Nadal.

This marks a pivotal moment for British players like Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper. Norrie, fresh from defeating Daniil Medvedev, hopes to overcome Djokovic for a personal best. Draper faces an exhilarating challenge against Alexander Bublik.

The women's matches are equally gripping. Young Mirra Andreeva and experienced Daria Kasatkina, longtime practice partners, promise an exciting showdown. Their clash comes on the heels of significant victories, adding pressure to this thrilling encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

